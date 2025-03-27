Flooding hits Bee County following first significant rainfall in months

BEE COUNTY, Texas — After months of dry conditions, heavy rainfall has drenched parts of the Coastal Bend, bringing much-needed moisture but also significant flooding.

Some residents, like Robert Isaacks, say the flooding is nothing new.

According to Isaacks, his rain gauge measured between seven and eight inches of rainfall since Monday afternoon. More rain is expected over the next two days, which could worsen conditions on the roads throughout the area.

Adam Beam A home on Wildwood Dr in Skidmore following the first day of significant rainfall.

Despite the flooding, Isaacks said the rain is much needed.

“It’s absolutely good,” he said. “We’re kind of bouncing between two scenarios here—extended drought and floods. They kind of go hand in hand." Isaacks continued, "Our situation is not ideal, but the rain is by far needed and welcomed.”

WX Most neighbors will see between 3-7 inches of rain, though it is expected that a few neighborhoods will see isolated higher rainfall totals.

The months-long dry weather has impacted his cattle operations, requiring him to buy extra feed during recent conditions. Isaacks says that preparing for the rain and making adjustments to keep the animals dry is a much easier task to manage.

Isaacks estimates the flooding could take about a week to fully recede—assuming no additional rainfall. As the water linger, however, Isaacks plans to raise some concerns with the county regarding drainage maintenance.

According to the National Weather Service, neighbors should always use caution when traversing flood waters.

Flood waters may contain snakes and insects; sharp objects and debris; and oil, gasoline, industrial waste, or raw sewage.

To avoid injury from floodwaters,



Keep children and pets from playing in flood water.

Clean all items touched by floodwaters, including children’s toys. Use one cup of household bleach in five gallons of water.

Throw away items that cannot be washed, such as mattresses, stuffed animals, baby toys, and wood cutting boards, as well as food that may have come into contact with flood waters.

Wash hands often with soap and clean water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Seek immediate attention if you become injured or ill.

To protect your family and yourself, avoid floodwaters if possible.

A flood warning for Bee County is in effect until early Sunday morning. Stay up to date with the latest weather information here.

