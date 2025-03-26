FLOOD BLOG: Tracking flooding danger in your neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — _____________________________________

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26

2 p.m. update -

Rainfall arrives in our neighborhoods starting Wednesday afternoon. Heavier rainfall is anticipated overnight into early Thursday morning with the most accumulation expected. By Friday afternoon, showers move out of the Coastal Bend and taper off to the northeast.

Alice Neighborhood news reporter Melissa Trevino shared a video of the downpour in Alice -

Rain in Alice

Southside Reporter Tony Jaramillo sent us this video of beautiful, rain-filled gutters in Flour Bluff on Wednesday.

Rain in Flour Bluff on Wednesday

1:29 p.m. update -

Majority of our neighborhoods are now under a Flood Watch through Friday noon. Some of you have messaged me that it's already raining in your area and I just posted a time lapse of Doppler Radar showing us the past three hours to current conditions. The rain will pick up and intensify as we head into our later afternoon hours and overnight into Thursday morning.

With our given drought conditions, it is possible to see Flash Flood Warnings soon as heavy rainfall piles on top of dry soil/vegetation.

2:11 p.m. update -

12:53 p.m. update -

Rain chances are off the chart (literally) for the next couple of days. Rain starts to pick up this afternoon into our overnight hours heading into Thursday (heaviest rainfall).

The Flood Watch alert goes into effect at 1p today through Friday noon. A Flood Warning will go into effect Thursday morning through Friday afternoon for the following rivers: Nueces River, San Fernando Creek, and the Aransas River.

11:53 a.m. update -

As showers make their way to the Coastal Bend over the next few hours, our current dry conditions along with the anticipated rainfall amounts are prompting a Flood Watch that will go into effect at 1PM today through Friday at 12PM. Rainfall estimates range from 3-7 inches over the course of our rain event.

The Weather Prediction Center has the Coastal Bend under a moderate risk (level 3 of 4) for excessive rainfall, and tomorrow a slight to moderate risk (levels 2 to 3 of 4).

Stay weather aware and stay tuned to the forecast!

TUESDAY, MARCH 25

1:10 p.m. update -

Starting Wednesday, March 26, showers will kick off during the day, heaviest rainfall on Thursday, wrapping up Friday. Flooding at this time is expected to be marginal and on the lighter end due to months of drought. We will still have warm temperatures throughout the week-- Thursday brings the most seasonal temperatures with highs in the mid 70s.

12:47 pm update -

A Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday to Friday ahead of this week's expected heavy rains.

