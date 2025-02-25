Beeville neighbors support each other as water crisis continues

BEE COUNTY, Texas — CC's Juice Smoothie Coffee Bar had a very busy day on Monday, Feb. 24.

Victoria Balderrama

"We have been three times busier. Thursday and today compared to our normal business hours,” CC’s owner, Maria Christe Bleibdrey said.

Bleibdrey said they're one of the only local businesses that has opened its doors.

"They were able to repair the water issue but we're still under a water boil notice right now but because of our filtration system and the water pressure being up we're good and ready to go,” Bleibdrey said.

Neighborhood News Reporter Victoria Balderrama reported last week that the City of Beeville started losing water pressure as early as Tuesday, Feb. 18.

While city crews worked to fix the problem, neighbors remained struggling. Hundreds of them showed up to a water distribution event at the Bee County Expo Center on Friday.

"Right now, I came to pick some up for my parents and for some neighbors too,” Beeville resident Claudia Portillo said.

"You take for granted what you use water for. Even watering the yard and things like that,” Beeville resident Johnny Longoria said.

With the city doing its part, Christe at CC’s also wanted to help her community being one of few businesses able to do so.

"We did what we could the 15 gallons and hopefully if anyone needs anything they can come to us,” Bleibdrey said.

More and more neighbors showed their support by posting on Facebook.

"There were a few people that were saying they had well water and that's very loving and caring of them,” Bleibdrey said.

The Sylva family filled up gallons of their well water for those in need and the Pattison' opened their door to anyone needing water or a hot shower.

For now, the City of Beeville' Utilities Maintenance Department has submitted a water sample for testing. Once the sample passes, they'll be able to lift the boil notice.