The state is stepping in to help Beeville residents who are reporting low to no water

BEEVILLE, Tx — Some relief is on the way for Beeville residents who have little to no water today.

According to Bee County Commissioner Kristofer Linney, crews were conducting scheduled maintenance on a line that receives water from Lake Corpus Christi when crews found mud was being sucked into the lines. That mud was causing an issue.

"Crews went into repair that issue and when they pressurized the system, they found there was still a leak. So, they depressurized it all," Linney said.

Crews had to send an engineer to Houston to get parts to fix the line this morning. Now, they're pressurizing the system.

"Beeville's water lines will be fully pressurized by midnight. On Friday by noon, they should have all the reserves filled back up," Linney said.

Meanwhile, the Texas Department of Emergency Management has dispatched trucks from San Antonio and Austin to bring in 16 to 18 pallets of water for Beeville residents.

Teams will distribute that water to residents at the Bee County Exposition Center at 214 Farm to Market Road 351 beginning at 3 p.m.

The city of Beeville has been dealing with water issues since Wednesday. Work on the water transmission lines led the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to place the city of Beeville on a water boil notice.

On Thursday morning, the city-wide water issues forced Beeville ISD to dismiss classes early today. According to the district's Facebook page, students were released starting at 10:10 a.m.