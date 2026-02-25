Beeville names Ryan Treviño permanent police chief

BEEVILLE, Tx — The City of Beeville announced Wednesday it has officially appointed Ryan Treviño as its permanent Chief of Police.

The city shared the announcement on its official Facebook page Wednesday morning, saying Treviño demonstrated "outstanding leadership" during his service as interim chief and earned the support of the Beeville Police Department, the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department, and the Bee County Sheriff's Office.

Treviño was first named interim police chief in August 2025 after the city terminated then-Chief Kevin Behr following a misconduct complaint. Records obtained by KRIS 6 News through an open records request showed the complaint included an allegation that Behr made an inappropriate sexual comment that left an employee feeling "angry and upset." Another employee told investigators they had previously felt uncomfortable around Behr.

Behr denied making any inappropriate comment and denied claims of inappropriate behavior within the department. The investigation concluded with a recommendation that the issue be addressed internally.

In December 2025, the city rescinded Behr's termination and accepted his voluntary resignation following an independent investigation by third-party firm Work Shield. The city's statement read: "Following an in-depth review of the investigation conducted by Work Shield into an allegation made against Chief of Police Kevin Behr, the City has rescinded Chief Behr's termination and accepted his voluntary resignation."

In an interview with KRIS 6 News at the time, Behr said he felt "vindicated" by the outcome. "There was no proof," he said. Behr also confirmed he had filed a lawsuit following his termination and said he had no plans to return to the Beeville Police Department, saying he believed returning could create further conflict within the department. Behr also credited changes made during his tenure, including updates to department policies and staffing levels.