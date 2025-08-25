BREAKING: Beeville City Manager John Benson to resign

UPDATE: Monday, August 25 - 5:38 p.m.

John Benson has provided his letter of resignation to KRIS 6, reading as followed:

"After much reflection, I am submitting my resignation as City Manager of the City of Beeville, effective Monday, September 8, 2025, as I am retiring. It has been my honor and privilege to serve the residents of Beeville and to work alongside the dedicated employees and community partners who contribute daily to the success and progress of our city. Together, we have accomplished significant initiatives, strengthened the organizational culture and city services, and also laid a foundation for continued growth and stability.

I am deeply grateful to you, as well as the past Mayors and City Council members with whom I have had the good fortune to work with, for the trust and support you have given me during my tenure here. While this was not an easy decision, I believe this is the right time for me personally and professionally. In the coming weeks, I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will work closely with you and city staff to provide continuity and support during the next two weeks.

Thank you again for the opportunity to serve the Beeville community. I will always remain a supporter of the City of Beeville and its continued success."

ORIGINAL STORY:

KRIS 6 has learned that Beeville City Manager John Benson will resign from his position, marking the second major shake-up in city leadership in less than a week.

City Secretary Gabriella Hernandez confirmed Benson’s resignation to KRIS 6. His last day with the city is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 8. Benson has served as city manager since February 2020.

On Thursday, the city terminated Police Chief Kevin Behr following a complaint of misconduct submitted to the City of Beeville.

An official statement from the city is expected at a later time. However, the Beeville City Council is hosting a special meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. One of the agenda items includes possible action to consider an agreement with Ryan Trevino for interim chief of police services.

KRIS 6 reached out to the city manager’s office but has not received a response.

This story is developing, KRIS 6 will update its reporting as we learn more.

