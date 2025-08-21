DEVELOPING: City of Beeville terminates Police Chief Kevin Behr

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr has been terminated by the City of Beeville, as confirmed by City Secretary Gabriela Hernandez.

According to Hernandez, a formal statement from the city is currently being reviewed by City Manager John Benson and the City Attorney. The statement is expected to be released this afternoon.

Behr was sworn in as Chief in April 2022.

Earlier in the month, The Beeville Police Association, an organization made up of personnel within the Beeville Police Department, expressed disappointment on social media about a budget workshop meeting where city council members discussed moving funds from the currently vacant assistant Chief position.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING. KRIS 6 WILL UPDATE ITS REPORTING AS WE LEARN MORE.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!