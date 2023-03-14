Heavier than expected barge proves difficult to move

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The south jetty at Packery Channel has had a unwanted guest for over 6 months and it doesn't seem to want to leave.

The salvage crew that has been trying to remove a large barge that partially sank near the end of the jetty is taking longer than salvage crews expected because of the incredible weight of the sand that has become lodged inside the barge.

A second chain is being added to pull the vessel ashore. The crew hopes to have the barge out of the water tomorrow.

Because of the delay, the city does not expect the jetty to reopen this week.

An original deadline was set for March 10th. As of today, a new completion date has been set

On August 30, 2022, a debris-filled barge owned by Callan Marine Ltd. broke free during strong winds and high water due to Hurricane Ian in the Gulf of Mexico. The barge floated out of the the Packery Channel and became partially sunken on the south side of the channel.

Previous efforts have been made to retrieve the the large barge from the surf but none have worked to-date.

