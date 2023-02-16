City announces updated plan to remove Packery Channel barge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Salvage contractor Resolve Marine will contribute to the removal and disposal of the partially sunken construction barge that has been stuck in Packery Channel's southernmost jetty off of Padre Island since September, according to a press release from the city of Corpus Christi.

The barge was originally stranded due to heavy currents from Hurricane Ian.

The barge, owned by Peninsula Marine, was used by Callan Marine Ltd. in the Packery Channel Restoration project. Both Callan Marine Ltd. and Resolve Marine have worked with the U.S. Coast Guard and the city of Corpus Christi to develop a plan to remove the barge safely.

The barge was initially going to be removed by Bullard Marine Solutions via refloating but the plan was delayed until further notice after dive teams discovered it wouldn't be possible.

The release states that a portion of the jetty walkway will be closed until Feb. 19 until Resolve Marine has removed the barge from the water. The barge will then be dragged onto the beach, dismantled, and taken to a nearby scrap facility to be disposed. Beach closure, as well as protective fence installation, is expected to start on Monday, Feb. 20.

The process of removing the barge could take up to three weeks, depending on the weather. Beachgoers should be cautious and avoid swimming or surfing near the barge.

