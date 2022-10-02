Beachgoers react to the large barge at Packery Channel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eddie Fair has lived in North Padre Island for just over a month.

Fair tells KRIS 6 News he was at the beach when the barge got loose.

“The tide was all the way up to the dunes. It was hard to even get here,” he recalls. “I can see that the barge was floating more than it is right now,” Fair said.

4 days later, Fair said he was expecting it to be gone. Now, surprisingly this accident has turned Packery Channel into a fisherman’s dream.

“Seems like the red fish have enjoyed it today but I think with Bob Hall being nonexistent at the moment it doesn’t leave a lot of room for people to fish out here,” he said.

Others agree with Fair. They say the barge is like an artificial reef.

While the fish are biting. People in the water are not as excited.

Ruth Welker and Harlie Gallaspy made their way to the beach, but they said they’re keeping their distance in the water.

“If the gate broke and the rocks fell out, it might be hazard. Or if you crash into it,” said Welker.

“We’re trying to use the barge like it’s the jetties. So, we’ll stay away from it and keep our distance,” Gallaspy said.

Beachgoers said a dive team got close to the barge underwater.

That crew named Mpire Diving Industries was accessing the damage.

As of right now, the owner of the barge, Peninsula Marine Inc, is working to retrieve their property by Tuesday.