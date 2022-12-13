City says stranded barge to be removed from Packery Channel

On Wednesday, Bullard Marine Solutions will start salvage operations to retrieve the construction barge stranded near the Packery Channel jetty on the Island.

According to a release from the city of Corpus Christi, the barge — owned by Callan Marine Ltd. — was stranded in September due to strong currents and high water from Hurricane Ian.

The storm caused the barge to become partially sunken, which now blocks off the south end of Packery Channel.

Callan Marine Ltd., is the contractor for the Packery Channel Restoration project.

The company — along with the United States Coast Guard and the city — has developed a safety planwith Bullard Marine for the salvage operations of the barge.

Bullard Marine will begin with a dive survey and patching of the hull. Once the barge has been repaired enough to float, it will be towed to the nearest qualified repair facility.

Weather permitting, the removal of the barge is estimated to take two weeks, the release states.

The salvage operation will prevent access to a portion of the jetty walkway and will be restricted until work is complete. Surfers and swimmers are advised to stay clear of the barge.