Large vessel drifts offshore near jetties, Coast Guard working on getting barge back into Gulf of Mexico

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United States Coast Guard is working with Callan Marine to get a barge back out into the Gulf of Mexico.

U.S. Coast Guard received a call at approximately

8:15 a.m. for reports that a barge heading offshore drifted near the jetties at Packery Channel.

U.S. Coast Guard Officer Jacob Bounds says both the Coast Guard and Callan Marine are working together to get the barge away from the jetties and back into the Gulf.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.