CCRTA to launch new fare-free ride for students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority announced a new service that will benefit students in our area.

Beginning September 1st, CCRTA will begin offering fare-free rides for grade school students grades pre-k through 12th grade, as long as they have a student ID.

For CCRTA priority is the safety of its passengers and with this new service for students, that will not change.

“Riding the bus is one of the safest ways to travel. CCRTA continues to have a police and security presence at transfer stations, on buses, and throughout our system. We’ve been nationally recognized for our safety efforts over the last two years by the American Public Transportation Association,” stated Derrick Majchszak, CCRTA’s Chief Executive Officer in a release.

The CCRTA Board Chair Dan Leyendecker, stated in a release that transportation should not be a barrier to a quality education.

"Our community’s future generations will now be able to utilize our system to get where they need to go and have one less barrier on their path toward success,” Leyendecker added.

New riders can download the GoPass Mobile App to plan their trip and keep up with the latest service updates. For more information, pleaseclick here.

This service will be available to all students in the public and private sectors and even those who study at home.

