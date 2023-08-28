31-year-old female arrested in city's latest homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting on the west side of Corpus Christi Friday night.

Just after 8:02 p.m., officers were called to the area of the 1200 block of 17th St. in reference to shots heard in the area. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

"Medics also arrived and quickly transported the male to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A short time later, the victim succumbed to his injuries," stated CCPD in a release.

Officials said detectives with Robbery-Homicide arrived on the scene to assist with the shooting investigation.

"After speaking with witnesses and checking the area for security cameras, they were able to get suspect and vehicle information. Officers were able to locate the suspect on the south side of town, where she was ultimately taken into custody without incident," added CCPD.

31-year-old Mercedee Nicole Molina was arrested, charged with Murder, and transported to the city detention center for booking.

The victim's name and age have not been released by investigators pending an autopsy by the Corpus Christi Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.