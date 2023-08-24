Corpus Christi detectives need help identifying suspect from Corpus Christi Athletic Club theft

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are reports circulating social media regarding recent thefts from the Corpus Christi Athletic Club, located at the 2100 block of Airline Road.

On Thursday, August 24, Corpus Christ police released a photo of a suspect involved in a theft case that occurred on August 15, 2023, at the popular south side gym.

"On August 15, 2023, personal items were taken from a victim while they were at a south side gym," CCPD stated in a blotter post.

No other information regarding the suspect has been released. The suspect was last seen wearing a red bucket hat, a white and black printed Nike shirt, red gym shorts, and a black backpack.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspect, please call our Criminal Investigation Division at 361-886-2840.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

"Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous, and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward," added officials.