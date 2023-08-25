Corpus Christi residents looking to cut the costs on their monthly trash services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Corpus Christi residents are looking to downsize their trash services. It’s a topic that was discussed by city leaders last Tuesday at the Corpus Christi City Council meeting.

Resident Steve Kelpper reached out to the city suggesting residents should have the option to choose a trash can size and by doing so, based on the size of the can, choose their monthly rates.

"The person that doesn’t need a bigger trash can. Why make them pay for it when it is so easy," Kelpper said.

On Tuesday Councilwoman for District 2, Silva Campos, suggested this option in the meeting saying that any penny residents can save is important for them.

Klepper said the city should consider giving residents the option for this since other bigger cities such as San Antonio and Houston are already doing this.

"Giving customers an option of having a smaller trash cart fee like some other cities do, a lot of the households particularly the smaller ones would appreciate saving a few dollars," Klepper said.

The current trash can is 96 gallons and in these bigger cities where the option is given to the households they can choose a 64-gallon can.

"Basically what is happening is people that do not need, they do not fill up that trash can they are being forced to pay the extra cost for capacity they do not need," Kelpper said.

At the city meeting Peter Zanoni said in order for this to be further looked into, Campos would need the majority of the council to agree with.

Zanoni also said the cost to deliver the service would not go down if the trash cans downsize, since they city already has a fixed cost for drivers, fuel, trucks and disposal.

With a fixed cost, if one person’s monthly goes down, another person’s bill will have to go up.

Zanoni said this could eventually be done, but in the future, because it needs to be studied further by a consultant.

"$5 to $10 a month savings is going to be important for people living on with social security $60 a year and that will help set off some of the other fee increases," Kelpper said.

