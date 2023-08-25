Watch Now
KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever week 1 highlights and scores

Posted at 7:23 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 20:30:42-04

THURSDAY
Calallen7
at G-P0
Alice7
at King0
Rockport-Fulton7
at Miller14
Bishop0
at London14
Taft0
at Skidmore-Tynan0
Banquete0
at Freer13
IWA0
at Giddings State0

Kingsville7
at Robstown0

FRIDAY
Boerne0
at Flour Bluff0
Tuloso-Midway0
Moody at Cabaniss0
New Braunfels Canyon0
Veterans Memorial at Buc0
Ray0
at Laredo Nixon0
Ingleside0
at Mathis0
Beeville0
at Sinton0
Comilla0
at West Oso0
Hebbronville0
at Orange Grove0
Karnes City0
at Odem0
San Diego0
at George West0
Hitchcock0
at Refugio0
Three Rivers0
at Falls City0
Bloomington0
at Woodsboro0
Falfurrias0
at Santa Maria0
Kenedy0
at Ben Bolt0
Santa Gertrudis Academy0
at Riviera Kaufer0
St. Joseph0
at Aransas Pass0
Charlotte0
at Agua Dulce0
Premont0
at Monte Alto0
St. Anthony0
at St. John Paul II0
NYOS0
at Annapolis Christian Academy0
Arlington Heights Christian0
at Benavides0

SATURDAY
Edcouch Elsa0
Carroll at Buc0

