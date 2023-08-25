KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever week 1 highlights and scores

Prev Next FILE

Posted at 7:23 PM, Aug 24, 2023

THURSDAY Calallen 7 at G-P 0 Alice 7 at King 0 Rockport-Fulton 7 at Miller 14 Bishop 0 at London 14 Taft 0 at Skidmore-Tynan 0 Banquete 0 at Freer 13 IWA 0 at Giddings State 0

Kingsville 7 at Robstown 0 FRIDAY Boerne 0 at Flour Bluff 0 Tuloso-Midway 0 Moody at Cabaniss 0 New Braunfels Canyon 0 Veterans Memorial at Buc 0 Ray 0 at Laredo Nixon 0 Ingleside 0 at Mathis 0 Beeville 0 at Sinton 0 Comilla 0 at West Oso 0 Hebbronville 0 at Orange Grove 0 Karnes City 0 at Odem 0 San Diego 0 at George West 0 Hitchcock 0 at Refugio 0 Three Rivers 0 at Falls City 0 Bloomington 0 at Woodsboro 0 Falfurrias 0 at Santa Maria 0 Kenedy 0 at Ben Bolt 0 Santa Gertrudis Academy 0 at Riviera Kaufer 0 St. Joseph 0 at Aransas Pass 0 Charlotte 0 at Agua Dulce 0 Premont 0 at Monte Alto 0 St. Anthony 0 at St. John Paul II 0 NYOS 0 at Annapolis Christian Academy 0 Arlington Heights Christian 0 at Benavides 0 SATURDAY Edcouch Elsa 0 Carroll at Buc 0 For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

