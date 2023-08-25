Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Gregory-Portland ends 8-game losing streak to Calallen 25-7 on Game Night South Texas

Game Night South Texas: Gregory-Portland defeats Calallen 25-7, ending 8-game losing streak
Gregory-Portland ends eight game losing streak to Calallen 25-7 on Game Night South Texas
Posted at 12:51 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 01:51:58-04

PORTLAND, Texas — The annual Battle of the Wildcats, which dates back to 1944, ended with Gregory-Portland defeating Calallen 25-7 on KRIS 6's Game Night South Texas. The red, white and blue G-P Wildcats ended an eight game losing streak.

Calallen scored first on a 49-yard run in the first quarter from Luke Medina following a fumble recovery by Chris Alonso, but then G-P battled back with 25 unanswered points including two field goals over 40-yards by Jackson Sutton in the first half.

Gregory-Portland pulled away with 13 points in the second half. Junior quarterback Reed Dooms completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to senior Colton Harrison.

Later in the fourth quarter, senior Gabriel Juarez ran it into the endzone to make it 25-7 with 7:33 left in the fourth quarter.

Up next, Gregory-Portland will play Carroll in the Battle of the Bridge on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at Buc Stadium.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Tracking the Tropics