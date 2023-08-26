Flour Bluff gets revenge on Boerne in Game of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It came down to the final minute and a half for the Flour Bluff Hornets to upset the Boerne Greyhounds in a rematch of last year's season opener.

Wide receiver Cameran Dickson came across the face of quarterback Jayden Paluseo to take the forward pitch and he rammed his way into the end zone for the 42-35 victory.

First half it was Flour Bluff's game to control. First drive they drove down for what looked like a simple toss over the top, Paluseo to Jayden Johnson for the 31 yard touchdown.

Hornets would hold off Boerne and get the ball back, but a Paluseo throw behind his receiver ended up being picked off by Boerne's Charlie Stahl. Fortunate for the Hornets, the ball wasn't advanced due to blocking in the back calls. Greyhounds would eventually punt.

Flour Bluff ball again with a fourth and seven yards to go from the Boerne 19 yard line. Just like the first drive, Paluseo and Johnson connect over the middle again for a similar looking touchdown. They would go up 14-0.

That flipped the switch for Boerne. TJ Dement would then take a hand off up the gut for a 65 yard score to cut the hornet lead 14-7.

On Flour Bluff's next drive around midfield, the Greyhounds would swat a Paluseo pass while another defender in the area grabs the Greyhounds second interception.

Now Boerne trying to tie the game, quarterback Jaxon Baize trying to heave into the endzone to his receiver Brooks Perez. That is until Sean Roberts bats the pass into the arms of Cameron Dejong for the Flour Bluff interception near the goal line.

Hornets then march across midfield where Paluseo launches one down the sideline to Andre Mimms who was all alone for the 42 yard touchdown catch. Back to a 14 point lead for the Hornets, 21-7. It wouldn't last long.

Boerne answers, moving the ball to the Hornets 40 yard line. That's when Baize dropped one into Perez's basket down the sideline to make it a 21-14 game.

That's how it would head to half time. Flour Bluff took the lead to the locker room despite the evident early season woes with consistent penalties. Fortunate for them, the Greyhounds also were working out the kinks and they couldn't quite overcome their penalties.

The third quarter was a shift in momentum. Greyhounds come out and score quick to tie the game up. The running back Dement would punch it in from close range.

Flour Bluff would try and respond, but were stalled by penalties near the Boerne goal line. They settled for a field goal attempt that missed wide left.

Boerne wasted no time taking their first lead after that. Baize and Perez connect again for an 85 yard catch and run touchdown. 28-21 Greyhounds.

Flour Bluff starts to get it going midway through the third quarter. The reliable Paluseo and Johnson tandem would strike again for an 18 yard score, third of the game between the two. Tie game once again.

Back and forth the quarter went as Boerne would drive down once again to knock one in from 2 yards out. Dement gives Boerne a 35-28 lead.

As Flour Bluff gets the ball back, Boerne has no answer to stop the high flying offense. The fourth quarter begins with a rushing touchdown by Cameran Johnson at the goal line. That ties the game one last time.

The fourth quarter was much of a stalemate. Both teams having to punt with defenses making a stand.

A possibly game changing play happened with about six minutes left. Boerne facing a third down in their own half. Baize drops back, but Flour Bluff's Christian Arriaga gets the edge to make one of the few sacks of the night on Baize.

That's when Flour Bluff would get the ball back, drain the clock and cap off their victory.

Paluseo went 26 for 42 with 420 yards. Threw for five touchdowns and two interceptions. His receivers would profit from this. Johnson with 12 catches for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Mimms grabs five catches for 72 yards and a score.. Dickson also with five catches, 53 yards and a score.

Dement finished with 174 yards on the ground. Baize's final stat line was 11 for 24, 208 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

On the defensive side, each team had one sack.

Flour Bluff are back at home against Laredo United South (0-1) in week two. Boerne make a stop in Pleasanton (1-0) for their second of three consecutive away games to start the season.

