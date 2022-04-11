Nueces County Commissioners renew search for Chief Medical Examiner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners are back on the hunt for a chief medical examiner.

The court announced on March 16, that it had selected Dr. Scott Luzi to fill the position that will be vacated by Dr. Adel Shaker later this year.

However, KRIS 6 News has learned from one commissioner that Luzi did not accept that position.

The county had hoped to have Luzi start at the county on May 3.

The KRIS 6 Investigates team has been following the story from the very beginning, after Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden was fired in January for not having the proper license to practice medicine in the State of Texas.

KRIS 6 News has also learned that a warrant was served by the Texas Rangers Monday afternoon at the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sources tell us cell phones were seized.

This is a developing story, stay with KRIS 6 News for all the latest developments.