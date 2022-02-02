6 Investigates: Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Adel Shaker submits letter of resignation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News has learned that Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Adel Shaker has submitted a letter of resignation to the county.

In the letter, Shaker says he is retiring and his last day of work will be at the end of October.

This comes after we reported last month that Deputy Chief ME Sandra Lyden was fired after it was found that she did not have the right credentials to be practicing medicine in Texas.

KRIS 6 learned that there was also no record of Shaker taking an oath that would allow him to take office. One that he’s held since 2020 when Dr. Ray Fernandez retired.

On Wednesday, commissioners are set to discuss approving a temporary deputy medical examiner and other options that would allow uninterrupted services to continue at the ME's office. They are also set to discuss adopting a budget for a new administrative position in that office, creating the position and posting it.

Shaker's letter of resignation has yet to be accepted by the commissioners court.

This is part of our 6 Investigates continuing coverage of the medical examiners office.

Tonight on KRIS 6 News at 5 and 6, we will have reactions from commissioners about Shaker's letter of resignation.