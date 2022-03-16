Nueces County Commissioners select new chief medical examiner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Commissioners Court is moving forward with hiring a new Chief Medical Examiner. This comes after Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Adel Shaker submitted his letter of retirement to the county on Jan. 22.

After reviewing several candidates, the county has chosen Dr. Scott Luzi.

Judge Barbara Canales said Luzi is a veteran and is a medical examiner from Riverside, California. The court voted unanimously to hire Luzi, and they are just finalizing details on his application.

The county hopes to have Luzi start on May 1.

“He also has extensive command experience having served in Okinawa, Japan and performing pathology regionally for the U.S. Navy," said Canales.

She said once he starts, it would be up to Luzi to hire a Deputy Chief Medical Examiner and Director of Operations.

The KRIS 6 Investigates team has been following this story from the very beginning, after Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden was fired in January for not having the proper license to practice medicine in the state of Texas.

Dr. Scott Luzi does have a valid Texas medical license.