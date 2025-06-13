HOW MUCH DOES HE MAKE: C.C. Housing Authority CEO earns $786K

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The CEO overseeing the Corpus Christi Housing Authority's controversial acquisition of $350 million worth of luxury apartment complexes earns a base salary and bonus totaling $785,816, according to employment contracts obtained by 6 Investigates through a Texas Public Information Request.

The housing authority board voted last month to halt approximately $435 million in additional apartment property transactions following intense criticism from local officials who say the program costs schools, the city, and other public entities millions in lost tax revenue.

Gary Allsup's compensation breaks down as follows:



Base salary: $528,074

Annual incentive bonus: $257,742

Car allowance: $7,200 ($600 per month)

Health and dental insurance: 100% paid by the housing authority (specific dollar amount not disclosed in contracts)

To put this in perspective, Allsup's base salary alone is nearly $120,000 more than what Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni earns. Zanoni, who oversees the entire city government, last year received a controversial 10% raise bringing his salary to $409,200—a figure that still falls well short of what the housing authority pays its CEO.

When asked about his compensation package being met with shock by experts and local officials, Allsup defended his salary, stating it's "based on a national survey that's completed by a national company that uses national databases."

"It's based on the size of the agency. It's based on Industry groups, it looks at low-income housing, it looks at government services, it looks at nonprofits, it looks at real estate, it looks at housing management, and I'm right in the median area of what the survey says," Allsup said.

Allsup emphasized his experience and non-governmental funding sources, noting he has "been with the organization for 14 years" and has "more than 30 years of management experience" with "more than 20 years in the housing industry."

He also pushed back on characterizations about his funding sources: "If you look at our funding from governmental sources, it's about $35 million, and that's the Section 8 program. Everything else is non-federal and that's, you know, another $100 million."

6 Investigates has requested CEO salary information from housing authorities across Texas to compare compensation packages statewide.

In response to that request, the Arlington Housing Authority said its Executive Director earns $178,500 annually with no bonus approved in 2025—less than a quarter of Allsup's total compensation.

KRIS 6 News has not yet received a response from San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, and El Paso housing authorities.

Houston Housing Authority (HHA) CEO Jamie Bryant told 6 Investigates he earns an annual salary of $350,000 and has the opportunity to earn an annual bonus of up to $70,000. He also has a car allowance of $750 per month.

"Here in Houston, the board's goal was to create a comp package that was defendable within the context of the Nation (A we are the 4th largest city), but make a chunk of it tied to performance versus being guaranteed," Bryant said.

When asked how he brings value to justify his compensation, Allsup pointed to the agency's performance and creative approaches.

"We operate a very high-performance agency in the first place," Allsup said. "The second place is that the very fact that we don't rely on federal funds, I believe with all my heart that the federal government is not going to solve housing problems in Corpus Christi. The only way to do that is to be creative and find non-governmental sources and programs and opportunities."

Allsup also highlighted his industry standing, saying he's the incoming president of the Texas Chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials and is "highly respected in the housing industry" because the authority is "looking at creative options and looking at being effective and efficient with the resources that are available."

He warned of potential federal funding cuts, stating that President Trump has "suggested and proposed a 40% cut in Section 8," which he said would mean "virtually every private landlord in Corpus Christi loses their tenants and every tenant loses their housing support."

The Corpus Christi Housing Authority provides low-cost housing for more than 4,000 people and has more than 1,800 units available. The average rent is slightly more than $115 a month, while the average age of an HACC resident is 23.8 years, with more than half of the HACC residents under age seventeen, according to the authority's website.

The employment contract, which runs through October 31, 2029, reveals significant pay increases over time. Allsup's original April 2024 contract set his base salary at $459,117. The March 2025 amendment increased it to $528,074—a 15% raise. His annual bonus similarly jumped from $181,568 to $257,742, a 42% increase.

Allsup reports to a board of commissioners and that board approved these contracts. Those board members are appointed by Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo. As KRIS 6 News reported, Guajardo appointed three new board members in May.

The employment contract obtained by 6 Investigates also reveals:



Annual performance reviews are conducted by the Corpus Christi Housing Authority Board each March, with salary and bonus changes effective April 1

If terminated with cause, Allsup would receive six months of continued salary and benefits

If terminated without cause, Allsup would receive continued salary and benefits through October 31, 2029

6 Investigates is working on a three-part investigative series on the Corpus Christi Housing Authority. KRIS 6 News continues to dig into the authority's operations, finances, and impact on local taxpayers.

