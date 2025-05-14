Mayor Guajardo appoints three to Corpus Christi Housing Authority Board amid tax exemption controversy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo has appointed three individuals to the Corpus Christi Housing Authority (CCHA) board of commissioners just one day after the city council unanimously voted to oppose the housing authority's tax exemption practices.

Guajardo told KRIS 6 News the appointments are effective as of Wednesday and include former Mayor Joe McComb, former City Council Member Greg Smith, and West Oso ISD school counselor Judith Gonzalez-Rodriguez.

In recent weeks, I’ve taken time to thoughtfully review the appointments to our Housing Authority Board, and today I’m announcing the selection of three individuals who will bring new energy, diverse expertise, and a shared commitment to public service.



Two of these appointments, Greg Smith and Judy Gonzalez-Rodriguez come as part of a natural transition in leadership. I want to thank the outgoing members for their time and service to our city. The third appointment, Joe McComb, follows the resignation of a valued board member, and I appreciate their contributions as well.



My goal with these appointments is to continue strengthening the board’s ability to meet the housing needs of our community with transparency, accountability, and compassion. The individuals stepping into these roles are deeply committed to the work ahead. I’m confident they will bring fresh perspective, sound judgment, and a deep sense of purpose to the board’s mission.



This is an opportunity to build on the foundation that’s already been laid and move forward in a way that reflects our highest values, service, equity, and responsibility. I’m grateful for everyone who has served, and I look forward to the continued progress we can make together.





Paulette Guajardo, Corpus Christi Mayor

Outgoing board members include Curtis Clark and Christine Belen, Dr. Brian Tietje previously resigned given he is moving out of state.

The five-member board develops policy and provides administrative oversight for CCHA activities. Board members are appointed by the Mayor.

The appointments come as the CCHA faces criticism over its acquisition of high-end apartment complexes and subsequent tax exemption claims. During Tuesday's council meeting, City Attorney Miles Risley took a strong stance against the housing authority's actions, stating: "It may be illegal. We're looking into that, but it's definitely improper."

City Manager Peter Zanoni has highlighted the significant financial impact of these exemptions, warning that the city could lose up to $7 million in revenue if all the planned transactions take place. "The City of Corpus Christi, based on what we know today, it could have an impact on our budget of $3.5 million in lost revenue initially, and it could go up to $7 million if all the transactions take place," Zanoni said.

Housing Authority's $350M property deals raise questions about tax exemptions

Controversy Over Housing Authority's Actions

The controversy centers around the Corpus Christi Housing Authority's acquisition of 13 high-end apartment complexes valued at approximately $350 million within a five-month period. These properties include properties such as The Villas on Ocean Drive, The Icon on Saratoga, and Southlake Ranch on Rodd Field.

CCHA CEO Gary Allsup has described this as a "workforce housing initiative" intended to provide housing for middle-income workers such as teachers, firefighters, and police officers. Allsup maintains that the initiative is both legal and beneficial.

The financial structure involves the housing authority acquiring land at no cost, immediately leasing it back to the original owners, and then claiming a 100% tax exemption. To qualify for the program, apartment complexes must set aside 50% of their units for people earning 80% or less of the area's median income, with 10% designated for those at 60% of AMI.

City Council Opposition

The Corpus Christi City Council unanimously passed a resolution authorizing active opposition to what they term "improper and/or illegal use of property tax exemptions" by the CCHA, its affiliates, and connected entities.

David Loeb, a former Corpus Christi City Councilman and current Del Mar College regent, has strongly criticized the approach, stating: "$350 million is a gigantic series of real estate transactions in this community. The tax incentives are designed to help nonprofits and governments actually build housing for very low-income people. They're not designed so that fancy apartment complexes on Ocean Drive do not have to pay taxes."

Del Mar College has also taken action, with its regents unanimously authorizing the "College President and General Counsel to proceed with taking necessary and appropriate action, including the engagement of outside counsel" to protect the college's interests in this matter. The college estimates a potential loss of $1.1 million in tax revenue from properties already purchased by CCHA.

New Board Appointees

The three new appointees bring significant experience in local governance:

Joe McComb served as Mayor of Corpus Christi from 2017 to 2021 and previously held positions on the City Council and the Nueces County Commissioner's Court.

Greg Smith served as the District 4 representative on the Corpus Christi City Council beginning in 2016, bringing experience in infrastructure and community leadership.

Judith Gonzalez-Rodriguez works as a counselor at West Oso ISD. She is an educator who has dedicated more than 20 years serving vulnerable populations and has expertise in state and federal grant budgeting and compliance.

The CCHA has indicated plans to potentially acquire 20-21 total properties, which could increase the total property value removed from tax rolls to over $800 million, affecting multiple taxing entities in the region.

