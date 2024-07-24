C.C. City Council approves 10% raise for City Manager Peter Zanoni

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni has been given a 10-percent pay raise but it wasn't a unanimous vote.

The Corpus Christi City Council voted during Tuesday's meeting.

City Councilman Mike Pusley made a motion to:



Increase the city manager's base salary by 5% performance-based plus a 5% market increase.

Increase in severance payment from 12 months to 18 months of salary

Increase the maximum amount of vacation hours that may be accrued at the end of each year and not lost from 240 hours to 500 hours

Require the city manager to take at least five consecutive business days of leave each year

Authorize the mayor to execute an amended employment agreement, incorporating the changes with the salary increase to retroactively go into effect to May 20, 2024.

City councilman Roland Barrera seconded the motion which carried 5 to 4.

In the end, Barrera, Dan Suckley, Everett Roy, Mike Pusley, and Mayor Paulette Guajardo voted for the increase.

Council members Gil Hernandez, Jim Klein, Michael Hunter, and Sylvia Campos voted against.

Zanoni has been the City Manager of Corpus Christi since April 2019.

Note: When Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni was hired in 2019, his base salary was $300,000 a year. KRIS 6 News has asked the City of Corpus Christi for Zanoni's current pay. We'll update this article once we receive that information.