See what's happening this Coastal Bend Hallo-weekend to lift your spirits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As Halloween approaches, the Coastal Bend is buzzing with events to celebrate the spooky season. Here’s a roundup of activities that promise to be both thrilling and entertaining!

Oogie Boogie Fest

The Oogie Boogie Fest will be a spooky family and pet-friendly evening on Friday, October 25. The event will be held at West Guth Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, food trucks, games, glow ride bike tours, hayrides, and glow stick giveaways. Admission is free, so get your costumes on to have a ghost-tastic night!

Hallo-Wine Walk in Kingsville

Kick off your weekend on Saturday at 5 p.m. with Kingsville's Main Street Hallo-Wine Walk. Sample 14 varieties of wine, craft and domestic beers, and some spooky mocktails while exploring Kingsville’s Main Street. Animal Rescue Kleberg will have a photo booth set up, and South Texas Haunts will offer public paranormal investigations—perfect for those looking to add a little thrill after some liquid courage.

Halloween Bar Crawl in Corpus Christi

For those seeking a lively night out, don’t miss the Halloween Bar Crawl in Corpus Christi. To participate, grab your ticket and check in at the Bridge Bar and Club on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll receive a special event lanyard and badge, granting you access to participating venues without cover charges. Some drinks are included, along with special offers throughout the night until midnight.

Grappleween: Heroes vs. Villains

For a family-friendly option, head to La Palmera Mall on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2024 Grappleween event. Local jiu-jitsu athletes will compete in a thrilling showdown for cash prizes, and attendees can cheer for their favorite superhero or villain.

Golf Cart Trunk or Treat in Port Aransas

If you’re in Port Aransas, join in the fun at the first annual Golf Cart Trunk or Treat, hosted by Port A Creamery and Port A Carts. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, neighbors and businesses will showcase their decorated golf carts and hand out candy at 210 North Alister Street. Afterward, enjoy a haunted golf cart ride from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

STOMP at the American Bank Center

If you want to avoid all of the things that go "bump" in the night, you can enjoy a lively performance by the percussion group STOMP at the American Bank Center this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Experience their impressive rhythms and high-energy show that promises to entertain audiences of all ages.

Dia de los Muertos Festival

An age-old tradition will continue in downtown Corpus Christi with the 17th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival, taking place from 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. This vibrant event honors those who have passed away through music, dance, ofrendas, art, and food, making it a culturally enriching experience.

Halloween Party at the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures

To round off your weekend, visit the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for its fourth annual Halloween party. Guests of all ages are encouraged to come in costume for a fa-boo-lous day of fun.

Jim Wells County Fair

The 87th annual Jim Wells County Fair kicked off Wednesday, October 23. It will go on until Saturday, October 26th. There is a carnival, vendors, and livestock shows throughout the event.

https://www.jimwellscountyfair.com

