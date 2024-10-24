2024 Jim Wells County Fair Queen crowned

The 2024 Jim Wells County Fair Queen was crowned at the annual pageant on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Kiera Cantu was crowned as the new queen at the JWC Fairgrounds in Alice.

The 87th annual Jim Wells County Fair kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 23, with the crowing of the new fair queen at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds in Alice. Five contestants were eyeing and dancing their way to the crown.

Following dance routines, a talent show, and formal and western wear - Kiera Cantu of Alice was crowned as the 2024 - 2025 Jim Wells County Queen. Cantu attends Alice High School.

The first runner-up was Kinleigh Carr of Orange Grove, and the second runner-up was Gabriella Pena of Ben Bolt.

The JWC Fair continues through Saturday, October 26th. There is a carnival, vendors, and livestock shows throughout the event.

Other awards presented to the contestants:

Top Ads - Kinleigh Carr

Best Essay - Kierra Cantu

Congeniality - Ava Gutierrez

Photogenic - Yesenia Cabrera

Top Interview - Kinleigh Carr

Best Talent - Kiera Cantu

