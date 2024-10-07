Fall into fun with pumpkin patches across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There are numerous pumpkin patches in the Coastal Bend to put on your to-do list this Fall.

One pumpkin patch, the Asbury United Methodist Church, is preparing for visitors for their upcoming annual pumpkin patch. Volunteers are needed to help unload a huge truck full of pumpkins on Oct. 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their pumpkin patch will officially open on Oct. 18.

"We need your help to work it. Help customers pick pumpkins, answer questions, take photos, and of course, check out purchases," said organizers.

Please use this link to sign up online to volunteer: Asbury Methodist Church: Asbury Pumpkin Patch 2024 (signupgenius.com)

Numerous other pumpkin patches in the Coastal Bend are opening up where you can pick out the perfect jack-o-lantern for Halloween.