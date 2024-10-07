Fall into fun with pumpkin patches across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There are numerous pumpkin patches in the Coastal Bend to put on your to-do list this Fall.
One pumpkin patch, the Asbury United Methodist Church, is preparing for visitors for their upcoming annual pumpkin patch. Volunteers are needed to help unload a huge truck full of pumpkins on Oct. 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their pumpkin patch will officially open on Oct. 18.
"We need your help to work it. Help customers pick pumpkins, answer questions, take photos, and of course, check out purchases," said organizers.
Please use this link to sign up online to volunteer: Asbury Methodist Church: Asbury Pumpkin Patch 2024 (signupgenius.com)
Numerous other pumpkin patches in the Coastal Bend are opening up where you can pick out the perfect jack-o-lantern for Halloween.
Here is a list of pumpkin patches located in our area:
- Asbury United Methodist Church
Where: 7501 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
When: October 18 -31, 2023, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Portland First United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
Where: 4545 Wildcat Dr, Portland, TX 78374
When: Oct. 13 -31, 2024, Monday through Friday 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Saturdays 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., and Sundays 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
- Grace United Methodist Church
Where: 14521 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410
When: October 14 - 31, 2024, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sign up to volunteer here: Grace UMC: Pumpkin Patch Volunteers (signupgenius.com)
- St. John's United Methodist Church
Where: 5300 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
When: October 5 - 31, Monday through Friday and Sundays, 12:30 p.m. to dark and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until dark
This pumpkin patch is pet-friendly, so bring your furry friends (on a leash, of course) and enjoy a fun-filled day at the patch.
- First United Methodist Church
Where: 1001 S. Water Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401
When: Oct. 7 - 31, Sunday through Monday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sign up to volunteer here: First United Methodist Church: FUMC Pumpkin Patch 2024 (signupgenius.com)
- Rockin' K Farms
Where: 5385 Co Rd 52, Robstown, TX 78380
When: Every weekend in October from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ( Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. )