Trunk-or-treats in the Coastal Bend just in time for Halloween

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Ready to ghoul all out this Halloween? Plenty of family-friendly events are happening in the Coastal Bend for you and your crew.

Here's a quick look at upcoming area Halloween events and trunk-or-treat times:

Tulosos-Midway District Trunk-or-Treat

When: Wednesday, Oct. 31

Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 2653 McKinzie Rd., CC, TX 78410

West Oso Elementary's Trunk-or-Treat

When: Thursday, Oct. 24

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1526 Cliff Maus, CC, TX 78416

Brookdale Corpus Christi Assisted Living

When: Thursday, Oct. 24

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: 6410 Meadowvista Dr., CC, TX 78414

Villa Northwest Assisted Living

When: Friday, Oct. 25

Time: Starts at 6 p.m.

Where: 2822 Robby Dr., CC, TX 78410

Kolda Elementary PTA's Trunk-or-Treat

When: Friday, Oct. 25

Time: 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: 3730 Rodd Field Rd, CC, TX 78414

Toscano Burgers & More's Trunk-or-Treat

When: Friday, Oct. 25

Time: Starts at 6 p.m.

Where: 1910 W. Market St., Rockport, TX 78382

Mary Carroll High School

When: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: 3202 Saratoga Blvd., CC, TX 78415 (outside Athletic facilities)

Community Transformation Church

When: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

Where: 501 Sam Houston Dr., Victoria, TX 77901

Dr. ML Garza-Gonzalez Charter School's Trunk-or-Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 4129 Greenwood Dr., CC, TX 78416

South Texas Race Ranch

When: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: Gates open at 5 p.m.

Where: 6701 Old Brownsville Rd, CC, TX 78417

Brighton Park Baptist Church

When: Sunday, Oct. 27

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 3418 Airline Rd., CC, TX 78414

Trick or Treat with T-Mobile

When: Sunday, Oct. 27

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 2600 Ocean Dr., CC, TX 78405 (Cole Park Pavillion)

Coastal Bend Food Bank's Scare Out Hunger

When: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Where: 5442 Bear Lane

Flour Bluff High School Band's Fall Fest 2024

When: Monday, Oct. 28

Time: 5:30 pm. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: 2505 Waldron Rd, CC, TX 78418 (FBHS Band Parking lot)

South Texas Vocational Technical Institute

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 2000 SPID, CC, TX 78416

City of Taft Police Department's Halloween on the Green

When: Thursday, Oct. 31

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m

Where: 331 Green Ave, Taft, TX 78390

Beeville Fire Department's Trunk-or-Treat

When: Thursday, Oct. 31

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 100 West Cleveland St., Beeville, TX 78102

