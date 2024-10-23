Trunk-or-treats in the Coastal Bend just in time for Halloween

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Ready to ghoul all out this Halloween? Plenty of family-friendly events are happening in the Coastal Bend for you and your crew.
Here's a quick look at upcoming area Halloween events and trunk-or-treat times:
Tulosos-Midway District Trunk-or-Treat
When: Wednesday, Oct. 31
Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: 2653 McKinzie Rd., CC, TX 78410
West Oso Elementary's Trunk-or-Treat
When: Thursday, Oct. 24
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: 1526 Cliff Maus, CC, TX 78416
Brookdale Corpus Christi Assisted Living
When: Thursday, Oct. 24
Time: Doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: 6410 Meadowvista Dr., CC, TX 78414
Villa Northwest Assisted Living
When: Friday, Oct. 25
Time: Starts at 6 p.m.
Where: 2822 Robby Dr., CC, TX 78410
Kolda Elementary PTA's Trunk-or-Treat
When: Friday, Oct. 25
Time: 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: 3730 Rodd Field Rd, CC, TX 78414
Toscano Burgers & More's Trunk-or-Treat
When: Friday, Oct. 25
Time: Starts at 6 p.m.
Where: 1910 W. Market St., Rockport, TX 78382
Mary Carroll High School
When: Saturday, Oct. 26
Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: 3202 Saratoga Blvd., CC, TX 78415 (outside Athletic facilities)
Community Transformation Church
When: Saturday, Oct. 26
Time: 5 p.m to 8 p.m.
Where: 501 Sam Houston Dr., Victoria, TX 77901
Dr. ML Garza-Gonzalez Charter School's Trunk-or-Treat
When: Saturday, Oct. 26
Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 4129 Greenwood Dr., CC, TX 78416
South Texas Race Ranch
When: Saturday, Oct. 26
Time: Gates open at 5 p.m.
Where: 6701 Old Brownsville Rd, CC, TX 78417
Brighton Park Baptist Church
When: Sunday, Oct. 27
Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 3418 Airline Rd., CC, TX 78414
Trick or Treat with T-Mobile
When: Sunday, Oct. 27
Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 2600 Ocean Dr., CC, TX 78405 (Cole Park Pavillion)
Coastal Bend Food Bank's Scare Out Hunger
When: Tuesday, Oct. 29
Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Where: 5442 Bear Lane
Flour Bluff High School Band's Fall Fest 2024
When: Monday, Oct. 28
Time: 5:30 pm. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: 2505 Waldron Rd, CC, TX 78418 (FBHS Band Parking lot)
South Texas Vocational Technical Institute
When: Wednesday, Oct. 30
Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 2000 SPID, CC, TX 78416
City of Taft Police Department's Halloween on the Green
When: Thursday, Oct. 31
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m
Where: 331 Green Ave, Taft, TX 78390
Beeville Fire Department's Trunk-or-Treat
When: Thursday, Oct. 31
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: 100 West Cleveland St., Beeville, TX 78102