Hop Into the Weekend and check out these events: Egg Hunts, BBQs & Blossoms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If you’re on the hunt for fun this weekend, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. With Easter right around the corner and spring in full bloom, this Coastal Bend Weekend is buzzing with egg-citing events for the whole family. So let’s get crackin’.

Egg Hunts & Bunny Fun at Water’s Edge

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is hosting its annual Egg Hunt by the Bay this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Water’s Edge Park on the Great Lawn.

The event promises egg-ceptional fun with over 15,000 colorful eggs to hunt, egg-cellent games, local food trucks, and even a visit from the Easter Bunny himself. And yes—your furry friends are invited to hop along, too!

⏰EGG HUNT START TIMES BY AGE GROUP

12:15 p.m. - Ages 4 and Under

12:45 p.m. - Ages 5 to 8

1:30 p.m. - Ages 9 and Up

Easter falls on April 20 this year, and this is just one of many festive ways to celebrate. For a full list of events, hop over to this link:

https://www.kristv.com/news/local-news/in-your-neighborhood/corpus-christi/easter-egg-hunts-brunches-and-other-events-around-the-coastal-bend

Celebrate the Planet at Earth Day Bay Day

If all this talk of bunnies has you feeling one with nature, don’t miss Earth Day Bay Day at Heritage Park. The event is free and runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hosted by the Coastal Bend Bays Foundation, it’s all about environmental awareness—with hands-on educational activities, nature crafts, giveaways, community booths, and more.

Cherry Blossom Festival

Spring is in full bloom—and so is the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures. This Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., branch out and explore vibrant cultural displays, local vendors, interactive booths, and lively performances.

Guests are encouraged to wear cherry blossom-themed attire—or cosplay as their favorite anime characters. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 4 to 12.

Paws & Positivity: Pet Adoptions with a Purpose

Feeling paws-itive? AE Fitness is partnering with the Gulf Coast Humane Society for a special pet adoption event this Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. at 7629 South Staples Street, Suite 109A.

Stop by to meet adorable dogs looking for their fur-ever homes, shop pet supplies, enjoy local food trucks, and check out one of the Southside’s wellness hot spots.

Grill & Chill at Padre Island BBQ Beach Bash

Calling all BBQ lovers—Padre Island BBQ Beach Bash is firing up the grill this weekend at Briscoe King Pavilion.

More than 40 teams will compete in a sizzling cook-off Friday and Saturday. Expect live music, family-friendly activities, and mouthwatering bites. Admission is $25 for access to both days: Friday from 5–10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.–11 p.m. Proceeds support American Legion Post 229 and local education initiatives.

https://www.kristv.com/veteransinfocus/padre-island-bbq-beach-bash-a-flavorful-fundraiser-for-veterans-and-the-community

Thrift and Treasure: Padre Island Mega Garage Sale

Also on the island, it’s time to dig for treasure. The Padre Island Mega Garage Sale runs Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features hundreds of households across the area.

More than just bargain-hunting, it’s a community block party with unbeatable deals and surprise finds. A list of participating streets is available on our website to help plan your treasure map.

https://www.kristv.com/news/local-news/in-your-neighborhood/corpus-christi/padre-island/epic-75-block-garage-sale-hits-the-island-this-weekend

From Pathways to Pop Art

At the Art Museum of South Texas, creativity takes center stage at Doors to Imagination: A Pathway to Art Literacy on April 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Families and art lovers alike can dive into hands-on storytelling and artistic expression.

Custom car show

Custom bikes and tricked-out rides will take over the American Bank Center this weekend during a custom car and bike show. The event will take place Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. One standout? Daniel Meza, a veteran, will be on-site with a custom-built trike — one of the few he kept from his once-vast motorcycle collection. Meza sold most of his bikes to create a memorial honoring fellow veterans.

https://www.kristv.com/veteransinfocus/revving-up-a-legacy-local-veterans-motorcycle-collection-becomes-a-living-tribute

Dracula Takes the Stage

Also at the American Bank Center, the Corpus Christi Ballet will sink its teeth into a haunting performance of Dracula. The chilling production opens Saturday, April 12, with a second showing on April 13 at the Selena Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now for the gothic ballet that promises to captivate fans of all ages.

https://www.vividseats.com/dracula-tickets--theater-ballet-and-dance/performer/1828?sem=eyJsb2MiOnsibmFtZSI6IkNvcnB1cyBDaHJpc3RpIiwibG5nIjotOTcuMzkzNTE1OTAsImxhdCI6MjcuODA5NDI5ODB9fQ&_&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=22238755561&utm_term=dracula%20corpus%20christi%20tickets&adgroup=178619062687&target=kwd-2398968660401&loc_i=&loc_p=9028147&gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAADejqrem_SB9HCHKdZcmLby0oCnK9&gclid=CjwKCAjw--K_BhB5EiwAuwYoyuHmirnAqv06PR6iHLHSRUO7W4mjdYmEy0MpVzY4QPp_ePOzbazjXBoC5CYQAvD_BwE

Wig Out Fundraiser

K Space Contemporary will host its signature fundraiser, WigOut: Surreal Sugar High, on Saturday, April 12, from 8 p.m. to midnight at its galleries located at 623 N. Chaparral St.

This whimsical event promises a candy-coated fantasy world with oversized lollipops, floating cotton candy clouds, and a vibrant atmosphere fueled by music from Ed Ocañas and Rave. Guests can expect inventive costumes, mesmerizing light displays, and unique photo opportunities inspired by the surrealist artwork of Miró, Dalí, and Magritte.

The evening will feature sugar-inspired cocktails, exquisite hors d’oeuvres, and interactive art installations that invite attendees into a world where imagination knows no bounds. Guests are encouraged to dress in candy-inspired attire for a night of playful indulgence.

Proceeds from the event will benefit K Space Art Education Programs, including the Summer Mural Arts Program, Art Lab for Teens, workshops, and outreach initiatives to K-12 schools, senior centers, and non-profit partners.

For more information and to contribute, visit https://www.kspacecontemporary.org/wig-out.