Epic 75-block garage sale hits the island this weekend

Mark your calendar, something massive is coming to Padre Island this weekend. On Saturday, April 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., a jaw-dropping garage sale spanning over 70 blocks will turn the Island into a treasure hunter’s paradise.

Hundreds of households will join forces to get rid of everything from vintage gems to modern steals. This isn’t your average garage sale, it’s a full-on block party with a twist.

Here's a list of streets participating:

Allamanda Dr.

Finistere St.

Punta Espada Loop

Almeria Ave.

Flintlock Dr.

Quarterdeck Dr.

Aquarius St

Fortuna Bay Dr.

Rudder Ct.

Bay Bean Dr.

Gunwale Dr.

Sabre Dr.

Beaufort Ct.

Gypsy St.

San Felipe Dr.

Binnacle St.

Halyard Dr.

Schooner Dr.

Blackbeard Dr.

Hawksnest Bay Dr.

Sea Anchor St.

Bonasse Ct.

Highland Mist Dr.

Sea Horse Ave.

Bullion Ct.

Isabella Ct.

Seafarer Dr.

Cabo Blanco Dr.

Isla Pinta Ct.

Skysail St.

Camino De Oro Ct.

Jibstay St.

Suntan Ave.

Capstan St.

Jolly Roger St.

Tesoro Dr.

Caravel Dr.

Key Largo Ct.

Three Fathoms Bank Dr.

Caribe St.

King Phillip Ct.

Topsail St.

Catamaran Dr.

La Blanquilla Dr.

Tortuga Ct.

Cayo Cantiles St.

Laffite Ct.

Vincent St.

Cayo Gorda Ct.

Laffite Dr.

Whitecap Blvd.

Coquina Bay Ave.

Lanyard Dr.

Windjammer Dr.

Cozumel Dr.

Lighthouse Dr.

Yardarm Ct.

Cruiser St.

Mingo Cay Ct.

Cumana Dr.

Mizzen St.

Cuttysark St.

Moro Ln.

Dasmarinas Dr.

Palmira Ave.

Doubloon St.

Peseta Ct.

Dyna St.

Pionciana St.

Eaglesnest Bay Dr.

Port Royal Ct.

El Socorro Loop

Portillo Dr.

Escapade St.

Ports O' Call Dr.

