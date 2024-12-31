YEARENDER: Good Vibes of 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx -- Many say news is always full of sad and depressing stories but that's not true. Here is a compilation of KRIS 6's most heart-tugging, heartfelt, feel-good stories of the year.

1. Young hero honored for bravery during house fire

Alexis Scott

In July, Neighborhood News Reporter Alexis Scott introduced us to5-year-old Braelynn Ramirez. She woke up her family to tell them her house was on fire.

"If we hadn't been there and called as fast as we did, our entire house would have been on fire," Desiree Ramirez, Braelynn's mom said. "So it's all because of her."

Days later, the mayor, city council, and firefighters who rushed to fight the fire, honored Braelynn for her heroic act.

2. Corpus Christi woman wins year supply of Dr. Pepper

Eran Hami Pilar Torres won a year supply of Dr. Pepper

In August, Neighborhood News Reporter Eran Hami introduced us to the Torres family. They visited the Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco and entered a drawing for a year's supply of Dr. Pepper... and they won!

"I said score!" Husband Daniel Torres said.

"I love Dr. Pepper, so I was excited," Torres' son Eric said.

The family received 30 cases of Dr. Pepper.

3. Coastal Bend residents help mother in tug-of-war with Corpus Christi Cronica frontman over eviction

KRIS 6

In August, the Troubleshooters reported on Jocelyn Davis and how her sons moved into a house on Chesnut.

Eric Tunchez is the frontman for a popular local social media blog. He set up a GoFundMe to help Davis pay the rent for six months, but Davis said she lived there for months without water or air conditioning.

She wasn't working and didn't have any transportation. Her bills weren't getting paid. Tunchez tried to evict her. They wound up in Judge Tim McCoy's court.

"You don't have any interest on the property," Judge McCoy said. "You haven't shown any evidence of rightful possession of the property, so eviction's denied."

The Troubleshooters were able to help Davis get other housing.

4. Veterans Memorial and Miller players meet up before the game for prayer, Bible study

Tony Jaramillo Miller student (left) and Veterans Memorial player (right) hold up Bible together.

Also in August, Neighborhood News Reporter Tony Jaramillo showed us what players from Miller and Veterans Memorial did before their football game. They read the Bible and prayed together.

These students are part of "Young Life", a Christian ministry focused on youth.

"It means a lot like two rivals could come together and be friendly and be civil with each other. It shows what kind of kids we are and what kind of mentalities we have towards the Lord," Devin Cage, a player for the Miller Buccaneers said.

5. TROUBLESHOOTERS- Coastal Bend community steps in to help Kingsville family

Mike Salazar These five Good Samaritans - David Soto, Daron Reynoso, Eric Noel, Tyrone Young and his wife Ramona - decided to follow their hearts and help a family in need.

Sadie Salinas first called the Troubleshooters for help after she hired a contractor named Robert Loewe and paid him nearly $5,000 as a down payment for a room addition. He promised he could do the job done in 2 weeks, just in time for her new baby. However, Loewe never got very far on the project, and communication with him was practically nonexistent. So the family called the Troubleshooters, and once the story aired, the Coastal Bend community stepped up to help.

David Soto, Daron Reynoso, Eric Noel, Tyrone Young and his wife Ramona did not know one another until they saw our Troubleshooters story in October. Shortly after, they decided to follow their hearts and help the Salinas Family out.

"Well sometimes it ain't us," Contractor Tyrone Young said. "Sometimes you get called to do certain things. And sometimes it touches you in a way, you know what I mean ? It just touches you and you feel compelled to just go and see what you can do."

6. Winter Texan: 'Mark the Ring King' finds and returns San Antonio couple's lost wedding rings

Erin Holly

In November, Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly introduced us to Mark the Ring King.

Steve and Tiffany Aijian were enjoying a romantic weekend getaway.

"Out of nowhere, a big wave just came and snatched all three of our rings," Steve Aijian said.

The Aijian's were able to find Steve's wedding ring, but Tiffany's engagement ring and wedding band weren't found.

So they returned back home to San Antonio, ring-less and defeated. That is until a complete stranger heard Steve and Tiffany's cry for help.

