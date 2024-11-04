TROUBLESHOOTERS - Coastal Bend community steps in to help Kingsville family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Troubleshooters report is one that reflects our community.

In October, the Troubleshooters told the story of the Salinas family of Kingsville.

In May, they paid a contractor, Robert Loewe, nearly $5,000 to build a room addition with a bathroom, onto their home to accommodate their growing family. Turns out Loewe never got very far on the project, and communication with him was practically nonexistent. So the family called the Troubleshooters, and once the story aired, the Coastal Bend community stepped up to help.

This story is about these five people who didn’t know each other or the Salinas family until the story aired.

These five Good Samaritans - David Soto, Daron Reynoso, Eric Noel, Tyrone Young and his wife Ramona - decided to follow their hearts and help a family in need.

"Plumbing was in very, very bad condition, and I went ahead and replaced all the new water pipe and pee trap," Noel, a plumber by trade, said. "New water lines. And no charge to the customer. "

When the Troubleshooters asked Noel why he decided not to charge the Salinas's, he simply said, "I was just led by the Lord and Savior to pay it forward."

The Youngs also shared a similar sentiment.

"Well sometimes it ain't us," Contractor Tyrone Young said. "Sometimes you get called to do certain things. And sometimes it touches you in a way, you know what I mean ? It just touches you and you feel compelled to just go and see what you can do."

Sadie Salinas said Loewe assured her he could have the job done in 2 weeks, just in time for the new baby. But he never kept his promises. He blamed it on the Salinas family, and the work that he did do…?

"Nothing was done right. Absolutely horrible," David Soto, a contractor, told the Troubleshooters. "They used the wrong decking. The foundation was poured incorrectly and not up to code at all. We had to tear it apart. Do it right."

When the Troubleshooters asked Sade Salinas if her previous experience with Loewe made her hesitate when the five Good Samaritans reached out, she admitted she was cautious at first.

"It came to my mind, but once I started speaking to Ramona here, she made me feel comfortable," she said. "I just…I just felt a difference between what I went thru the first time, and now."

By the way, not only is little Enslee Salinas finally getting her room, but she and Ramona are now officially BFF’s.

The guys working on the house said the work should be completed by Thanksgiving.

The Troubleshooters reached out to Robert Loewe one more time, but he did not return the call.