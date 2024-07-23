Young hero honored for bravery during house fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A young hero was honored for her bravery when a fire broke out in her family's home.

On Tuesday, 5 year old Braelynn Ramirez, was recognized and presented with a proclamation from the city after her heroic efforts in June. The fire broke out at the family's home on Pecan Street. Fire crews said an electrical cord caused the issue.

“I broke down in tears because my 5-year-old got our 2-year-old out of our bed that caught on fire," the mother, Desiree Ramirez, said. "If we weren't there and called as fast as we did, our entire house would have been on fire. So it’s all because of her.”

Braelynn told her mom that she learned how to call 911 when the Corpus Christi Fire Department came to her school and taught students about fire safety. On Tuesday, the young girl also met some of the crew that rushed to her home to help put out the fire.

Desiree said that she is extremely grateful for the local fire department for not only springing into action, but teaching Braelynn what to do. Now that Braelynn has earned the title as neighborhood hero, she said one day she hopes to become a firefighter.

The family said there is still some damage to the home. They're currently staying with relatives but they're hoping to move back home soon.

