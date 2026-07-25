WEEKEND WEATHER: No more Bertha, plenty of sunshine coming our way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly cloudy this weekend

No significant rainfall expected

'Feels like' temps in the triple digits

Monitoring river flooding

River Flooding and Lake levels

Choke Canyon is rising following significant flooding in the Texas Hill Country last week. The Nueces and Frio rivers have been experiencing major flooding over the past few days. As the flood wave continues downstream, the Nueces River near Tilden is expected to crest at 22.7 feet; the river forecast downstream near Three Rivers estimates the crest around 36 feet, next Wednesday.

As of Friday, July 24th, combined capacity has officially surpassed 20 percent and is only expected to keep climbing! Water levels at the Frio River in Tilden, and Nueces River in Cotulla have begun to recede, but these neighborhoods are still experiencing flood conditions.

Summertime by the Sea

Following the overall unimpressive rainfall from Tropical Storm Bertha, we're returning to more of our typical summertime pattern here in the Coastal Bend. 'Feels like' temps will remain stagnant in the 100s, so if you have outdoor plans this weekend, please drink plenty of water! The UV will also be in the extreme range and it will only take a matter of minutes for your skin to sunburn. Reapplying sunscreen (SPF 30+) this weekend will be key! With high pressure overhead, our only rain chances will come along the sea breeze. Still, no significant rainfall is expected.

Have a great weekend!