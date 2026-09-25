Warm and humid weather pattern locked in through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Highs in the mid 90s

A few sea-breeze showers still possible

Above average temps continue

Staying hotter than usual

Hot and muggy conditions remain locked in our weather pattern this weekend. Temperatures will persist in the middle 90s near the coast, with upper 90s anticipated for our Coastal Plains neighborhoods. We're still at least 5 degrees above the average for this time of year, and the humidity sure isn't helping to make it actually feel like fall out there. Less oppressive humidity is reducing our rain chances while bringing down the 'feels-like' temperatures to the low 100s. Most neighborhoods will be under a moderate (2 out of 4) heat risk on Friday and improving into Saturday as a result of the slightly reduced mugginess.

A stray shower or two possible, but mostly sunny

With less "fuel" for sea-breeze storms to give us a 'sip' or 'drink' of rain, fewer storms are expected from the sea-breeze into the weekend. There is still a non-zero chance of seeing a shower develop in the weekend forecast. We are still over 3 inches behind where we should be at this point in the month, and the limited sea-breeze showers likely won't help us catch up much if at all. By Tuesday next week, a cold front arrives in the Lone Star state which could increase our rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday. It's too early to say with 100% confidence that this front will absolutely reach us here in the Coastal Bend, but there's a real possibility we could have better rain chances and even a brief 'cooldown' with highs in the upper 80s and much lower humidity. We will keep you posted as the forecast improves in the days to come.

BACK TO BUSINESS: Friday's forecast includes more sunshine and heat, less rain

Have a great Friday!