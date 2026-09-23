CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day! I'd like to give a special thanks to the fifth grade students at Zavala Elementary for helping me introduce the forecast! It was great to talk to them about how we forecast the weather.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A few showers Thursday morning

Daily chances of afternoon sea breeze showers

Above average temps continue

Thursday forecast

While the shower will still be widely scattered, you can expect a few more spotty showers on Thursday. A few 'chispas' are expected for the Thursday morning commute and again along the afternoon sea breeze. Showers won't last long, but can offer a brief cool-down. Speaking of heat, muggy conditions and warmer than usual temps remain in the forecast. Afternoon high temps will top out in the low to mid 90s with 'feels like' temps in the low 100s.

What about that front?

I've been tracking a weak cold front crawling through Texas. Unfortunately, the front is expected to fizzle out on Friday before it can significantly influence our forecast. The atmosphere will still be unsettled as a result of the overall 'Big Weather Picture", so expect more clouds and at least a chance of spotty showers over the weekend. Good news looks to be on the horizon. I'm tracking a cold front that could reach Texas next week. This is still too far into the future to know specifics, but I'll keep an eye on any developments next week.

Thursday's forecast will be muggy with more clouds and spotty showers

Have a great evening!