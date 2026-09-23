CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Fifth graders at Zavala Elementary School got a behind-the-scenes look at the news business during aCareer Day visit from KRIS 6 News and KAJA Telemundo journalists.

Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber and I stopped by to show students what day-to-day life is like atKRIS 6 News and KAJA Telemundo.

KRIS 6 News journalists visit Zavala Elementary School students for Career Day event

The students came ready with plenty of questions — from what happens behind the scenes to what it isactually like working in a newsroom.

Lauber showed them weather maps and talked about meteor showers.

On the reporting side, students learned how to hold a camera, frame a shot, and even write and delivertheir own news intro.

The fifth graders were not shy. They asked questions, stepped in front of the camera, and gave their bestanchor and reporter impressions.

Lauber and I were the adults in the room, but we may have had more fun than the students did —showing so many different parts of the news business and maybe even sparking an interest in a fewfuture journalists at Zavala Elementary.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with theassistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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