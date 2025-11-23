Sunday's Forecast: Showers and storms linger through the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! More rain is on the way today in our neighborhoods before a more quiet Monday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Rain comes back in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with our next cold front of the month. This cold front will be stronger, dropping high temperatures to the mid and low 70s and low 50s headed into Thanksgiving Day.
Overall temperatures will start off above normal for the week in the upper 80s before dropping to the mid to low 70s for a couple days. Friday's high temperatures will sit in the upper 70s before returning to the 80s for the weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Monday: Partly sunny skies
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: S 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great Sunday!