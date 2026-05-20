Stormy start to Wednesday morning with more on the way to close out the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Storms this morning moving out by midday

Partly cloudy, humid, and warm this afternoon

More storm chances tomorrow through the day and into Memorial Day weekend

Rain is less widespread this weekend, and starting to dry up completely into next week with only 10-20% chances

Showers and Storms to close the week

We have storms working through the area this morning that should be moving offshore closer to the 9-11am time frame. The rest of today will likely be dry, but going into tomorrow and the weekend we'll see more chances pass through the region. Models are split on exactly when and where these storms will develop, with some hinting at another strong system as soon as tomorrow morning. Either way you should make sure to keep the umbrella handy and stay weather aware as we head through the next few days! It's not looking overly severe for us, but we could easily see a storm or two pushing the limits of 60mph winds or hail the size of golf balls so we want to stay ready just in case. All in all we could see a decent 1-2" of rain with localized areas of heavier totals by the end of the weekend.

Memorial Day Weekend

As we head into the weekend we'll start seeing a decrease in coverage of storms, but still hold on to a 30-40% chance both Saturday and Sunday for the Coastal Bend of isolated to scattered showers and storms. I wouldn't cancel all outdoor plans, but rather keep in mind that a quick passing shower or storm could throw a wrench in them! Either way we'll be warm and humid with daytime highs in the mid and upper 80s after a morning start in the 70s. Saturday looks to be a little breezy, however Sunday should come in just fine in terms of the wind.

I hope you have a great Wednesday out there Coastal Bend!