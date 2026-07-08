Thursday brings fewer showers, but decent rainfall is still in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Saharan Dust plume sits overhead South Texas

Heat and humidity remains in place

More shower activity is expected this weekend

Saharan Dust Looms Overhead

A plume of Saharan Dust has arrived in the Coastal Bend and is bringing 'milky' skies with it! Keep your eyes out for more rose-tinted sunrises and sunsets through Thursday and Friday. Additional dust could arrive next week; we will keep you updated in the coming days on how that may influence the forecast.

Rain Chances Rising this Weekend

Thursday will bring us more popcorn showers and thunderstorm activity in the Coastal Plains, but not every neighborhood will get in on this rain. Heading into Friday and Saturday, more shower activity is expected as we're seeing the next plume of additional moisture funneling in from the southwestern gulf. A frontal boundary will also help to ignite storms as it behaves as one of the triggering mechanisms for rain this weekend. While the entire weekend isn't forecast to be a complete washout, make sure to keep an eye on the radar this weekend so you can plan around the periodic downpours. Rainfall total estimates are still being finalized, and confidence will increase within the coming hours and days. We will take what Mother Nature gives us to help out our reservoirs!

Have a great rest of your Hump Day!