Severe storm drops tennis ball-sized hail in Bee County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A severe thunderstorm that moved through the northern neighborhoods of the Coastal Bend packed a punch Wednesday night.

Beeville Sheriff's Department

Ben Garza with the Bee County Emergency Management shared photos of a Bee County Sheriff's Office patrol unit. The vehicle was riddled with hail dents and smashed windows.

According to a storm report from the National Weather Service, Bee County Emergency Management reported the incident at 8:05 p.m. about 1 mile south of Pawnee. BCEM reported that a deputy was in the vehicle when tennis to baseball sized-hail hit the unit.

KRIS 6 News reached out to BCSO to find out how the deputy was doing. Sheriff Randy Aguirre told us a sergeant was responding to a home security alarm in the Mineral/ Pawnee neighborhood. Sheriff said while she was a little shaken up, she was not injured. The vehicle is still being evaluated for damage, but Sheriff Aguirre estimates it will costs thousands to repair.

NWS Corpus Christi issued the first Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Live Oak and Bee Counties at 7:13 p.m. The storm strengthened over Atascosa County before dropping hail ranging from one to nearly three inches in diameter, or about the size of a half dollar to the size of a baseball. Coastal Bend Weather Watchers were active, sharing photos of hail, lightning, and ominous clouds from Wednesday night's storm.