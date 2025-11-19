Thanksgiving is near! What do we normally see and what will we see this year?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — We’ve officially made it to the holiday season for 2025 with Thanksgiving only about a week away! Recently we’ve been well above average around the Coastal Bend with plenty of humidity and you might be wondering. Aren’t we normally cooler than this by Thanksgiving? The answer is yes we normally are cooler on average by Thanksgiving than what we’ve recently seen around Corpus Christi. Luckily there is still hope out that this year ends up towards that normal or even below average!

Thanksgiving Normals and Records

Breaking it down won’t give us exact numbers unfortunately since Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of the month each year which can be anywhere from the 22nd through the 28th of the month on any given year. Luckily this isn’t a wide range so we can get close to an exact climatology for Thanksgiving itself! Looking back over the past 30 years when you average it all out we should be around the 74℉ mark in terms of a daytime high for Thanksgiving day. Overnight lows average out to around 54℉ to start off our Thanksgiving mornings over the same period. In terms of the hottest and coolest Thanksgiving days we’ve witnessed in the Coastal Bend we have to go back in time with the records dating back to 1893. The coolest Thanksgiving’s occurred back in 1972 and 1982 coming in at only 49℉ for the daytime high! Ironically these actually weren’t the coolest mornings, that record would belong to 1980 coming in at 35℉ that morning with recent years also coming in pretty cold like 2013 and 2017 where we were at 38℉ to start the holiday. On the other hand the hottest Thanksgiving was way back in 1915 when we recorded temperatures up to 91℉ right here in Corpus Christi!

What's the current forecast for driving across the parts of Texas this weekend?

Now you know roughly where our temperatures are supposed to be for the Thanksgiving holiday, and you also know exactly just how hot or cold we can get in the same time frame! So what are we currently expecting for Thanksgiving 2025 here in the Coastal Bend and across the Lone Star state? First off we’ll look at this weekend which is a very popular travel weekend for those who are taking the week off to spend time with their loved ones. Unfortunately if you will be driving it’s looking fairly rainy and stormy across Texas starting Friday night and sticking around until Sunday night if not Monday morning for parts of East Texas. Try to give yourself extra time for the commute and drive cautiously with the increased number of drivers on the road on top of the already added hazard of potentially heavy rainfall. Hopefully it won’t affect air travel too much, but you could also potentially see some delays on that end between the unsettled weather and upsurge in travelers we’re expecting in airports. Going into early next week as soon as Monday afternoon travel looks better luckily and remains that way leading up to Thanksgiving itself.

What are we expecting for Thanksgiving 2025?

With eight days still to go we could see changes in the forecast for sure, but currently here’s a look at what we’re expecting for the Thanksgiving holiday here in Corpus Christi and some destinations across the state. Here in the Coastal Bend we’re currently watching for a decent cool down by the middle of next week with an upper level trough working into the area. If this remains the case we’ll see temperatures on Thanksgiving day here in Corpus Christi potentially around the low to mid 50s to start the day and only the low 70s by the late afternoon with plenty of sunshine! Across the Lone Star state you could expect even cooler air as you work your way north with San Antonio roughly coming in around mid 40s and then mid 60s for lows and highs. Houston commuters could see temperatures their way roughly around the upper 40s for the morning to upper 60s by the afternoon. Dallas-Fort Worth has the potential to get even cooler and see the upper 30s by the morning and upper 50s by peak heating! Midland and much of west Texas is looking similar to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, while if you’re heading south to the Rio Grande Valley you'll have weather similar to here in Corpus Christi if not a few degrees warmer. Overall rain chances look to remain low across the majority of the state for the holiday itself, but we could see some partly cloudy skies and isolated showers as you work your way closer to the gulf if the weather system slows down or stalls near the area.

In Conclusion

Altogether this forecast could be subject to change, but I’m hopeful and slowly growing more confident that we’ll end up seeing a cooler than normal to near average Thanksgiving making its way to Texas next week with a good amount of sunshine for most of us as well! We're wishing you safe travels and hope you have a great Thanksgiving holiday Coastal Bend!