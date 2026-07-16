Surplus of rainfall in the watershed leads to dangerous Texas flooding in the Hill Country

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Dangerous flooding is occurring over portions of the Texas Hill Country. Within the last 48 hours alone, rainfall accumulations have nearly reached 20 inches in the watershed. The National Weather Service San Antonio/Austin office has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Medina and Kendall counties which expires at 8:30PM Wednesday evening.

Although the majority of the rain has already been dumped on the region, some stray to scattered showers on Thursday and Friday could dump additional inches of rain into the watershed. This water is forecast to raise river levels in the area, which is why a Flood Warning is on deck for western Live Oak county beginning Sunday.

Currently, the Frio River is expected to rise to about 24.8 feet as of Wednesday evening, but this number could increase with additional rain showers. Rising floodwaters may overtake roadways, damage crops, and even reach the foundation of homes near the Frio River.

I will continue to watch the water levels over the next few days.

Dangerous Texas Flooding #texas #flood

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