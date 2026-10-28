A Science Snippet: Halloween is almost here! What's normal and what do we have in store for this year?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — We're once again getting to the end of October, which means Halloween is just about here! This is the time of year when we start seeing stronger cold fronts push into South Texas making it cooler, but they're often short-lived before we warm right back up and feel closer to Summer than the middle of Fall.

For our climatology data, we have an average high of 81°F and an average low of 61°F for Halloween itself, which is a measurement of daytime highs and lows averaged out over the past 30 years. If you take the average since we began recording temperatures in Corpus Christi in 1887, that instead comes out to 79°F for our average high and 62° for our average low, so historical and climatological temperatures come in pretty close to each other which are fairly nice, only a little warmer than I would want if you're asking me! However, it's important to keep in mind these are averages and don't give you the full picture of how much it can vary from year to year.

For instance, looking at the past 10 years of data, we can see that only three have come in around that historical average, with a few hot spots like 2016 and 2024, especially where we ended up at a toasty 91°F! Being the time of year when we can see cold fronts push through, we also have a couple of cold spots in 2019 and 2023 where we only topped out at 60°F at the international airport. The past 10 years haven't been the rainiest on Halloween, but our record for the rainiest Halloween stands with 1981, when we saw a whopping 4.88" of rain coming down!

This Halloween is looking like another toasty one, but luckily not quite as warm as we got back in 2024. My current forecast is calling for a warm 88°F for our daytime high here in Corpus Christi. As we head into the trick-or-treating time frame, we should be dropping down through the lower 80s around 5-6PM and then through the upper 70s towards 7-10PM, but we'll also be pretty humid outdoors with dew points up in the lower 70s.