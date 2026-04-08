KRIS 6 Weather Team attends the 2026 National Tropical Weather Conference

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Today was the beginning of the annual National Tropical Weather Conference down on South Padre Island. Our KRIS 6 Weather Team is currently there preparing for the 2026 Hurricane season which will officially start on June 1st and run through November 30th.

Day One

The conference's first day was focused on topics such as clear and effective communication of risks(storm surge and wind impacts were two main ones today) and understanding the social science that plays into how different audiences receive that information. For example, an Emergency Manager will be looking for slightly different forecast information to make decisions regarding a larger area that could affect evacuation and/or rescue operations, as opposed to a homeowner who might be watching for impacts that will affect their homes/lives directly.

Later on they moved into the average forecast practices from entities like the National Hurricane Center(NHC) and National Weather Service(NWS). Discussing how communication can be improved going forward for audiences to understand. Our KRIS 6 Meteorologists even had a chance to give input on potential forecast products from the NHC and NWS that could hopefully make it clearer to residents about when to act and how to prepare in the event of Tropical System on the way. After today's presentations the floor was opened up to a question and answers session among the group where meteorologists from around the nation were able to discuss ideas and give feedback on their own experiences with Tropical Weather coverage and forecasting, which was priceless with the centuries of (combined) experience in the conference hall.

Days two and three are still to come, but they're sure to be just as valuable to our team as Wednesday was. Make sure to stay tuned for more updates about the conference and about our Hurricane Special coming out later this Spring!