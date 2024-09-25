Tropical Storm Helene is intensifying in the Caribbean and will approach the Florida Big Bend late Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — As of 7 pm CDT:

Position: latitude 19.8 N longitude 85.3 W

Max Winds: 60 mph

Movement: 300@12 mph

Lowest Pressure: 991 mb

Summary:

Tropical Storm Helene was named by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) earlier today and has intensified to possess 60 mph winds this evening. The storm will likely become a hurricane Wednesday after clipping the northeast tip of the Yucatan and then move north northeast across the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The light winds and very warm waters will promote rapid intensification, with an expected landfall late Thursday in the Florida Big Bend as a major Category 3 hurricane.

Local impacts will be marine in nature for the Coastal Bend. By late week, we will see large coastal swells caused by the storm, resulting in a high rip current risk as well as some coastal flooding and coastal erosion.

Next Update: 10 pm CDT 09/24/2024