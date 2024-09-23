Watch Now
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine expected to become a tropical storm soon

Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) 9 likely to become Helene by midweek
Official NHC track for PTC 9
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — 4 pm CDT features;
Position: Lat. 18.1 N Lon. 82.2 W
Max Sustained Winds: 35 mph
Movement: 345@7 mph
Lowest Pressure: 1003 mph

Summary:
Nine is somewhat disorganized currently but resides in favorable environment for organizing and intensifying over the next 48 hours. As the system moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico it will encounter even more favorable conditions for intensification. It is forecast to make landfall late Thursday as a major Category 3 hurricane. The official National Hurricane Center forecast track brings the hurricane toward a landfall along the Big Bend of northwest Florida's Gulf Coast.

Impact for the middle Texas Coastal waters will include high rip currents from long period swells.

Next update: 7 pm 09/23/2024

