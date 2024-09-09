Watch Now
Tracking Francine

Francine becomes the 6th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
KRIS 6 News
What’s New? - Monday 9/6 1 p.m.

  • Francine is a tropical storm and is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane when it reaches the northwestern Gulf coast by Wednesday
  • The system is becoming stronger and better organized
  • There is an increasing possibility for life-threatening storm surge for parts of the Upper Texas Coast and Louisiana.
  • The Upper Texas Coast is under a Tropical Storm Watch and a majority of the Louisiana coast is under a Hurricane watch.

  • Currently, no watches or warnings are in place for the Coastal Bend

    Summary of Information as of 1 p.m.

    Location: 23.7°N 95.8°W

    Maximum Sustained Winds: 60 mph

    Present Movement: NNW at 5 mph

    Minimum Central Pressure: 996 mb

    Next update will be at 4 p.m.

Monday 9/6 10 a.m.

  • Francine is now a tropical storm and is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane when it reaches the northwestern Gulf coast by Wednesday
  • There is an increasing possibility for life-threatening storm surge for parts of the Upper Texas Coast and Louisiana.
  • The Upper Texas Coast is under a Tropical Storm Watch and a majority of Louisiana is under a Hurricane watch.

  • Currently, no watches or warnings are in place for the Coastal Bend

    Summary of Information as of 10 a.m.

    Location: 23.0°N 94.9°W

    Maximum Sustained Winds: 50 mph

    Present Movement: NNW at 5 mph

    Minimum Central Pressure: 1002 mb

