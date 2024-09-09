Tracking Francine

What’s New? - Monday 9/6 1 p.m.
- Francine is a tropical storm and is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane when it reaches the northwestern Gulf coast by Wednesday
- The system is becoming stronger and better organized
- There is an increasing possibility for life-threatening storm surge for parts of the Upper Texas Coast and Louisiana.
- The Upper Texas Coast is under a Tropical Storm Watch and a majority of the Louisiana coast is under a Hurricane watch.
Currently, no watches or warnings are in place for the Coastal Bend
Summary of Information as of 1 p.m.
Location: 23.7°N 95.8°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 60 mph
Present Movement: NNW at 5 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 996 mb
Next update will be at 4 p.m.
Monday 9/6 10 a.m.
Summary of Information as of 10 a.m.
Location: 23.0°N 94.9°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 50 mph
Present Movement: NNW at 5 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 1002 mb
