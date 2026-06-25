HOT AND MUGGY: Here's what you can expect in your neighborhood on Thursday

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Warm and muggy conditions continue throughout the rest of June

Incoming Saharan Dust limits rainfall chances but impacts air quality

Dust creates more hazy skies and vibrant sunrises/sunsets

Later sunsets through July 8th

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday morning, the Coastal Bend will be waking up to 'feels like' temperatures in the 80s and 90s that will peak in the low 100s in the afternoon. Despite lower rain chances throughout the rest of the month, the humidity is sticking around. These conditions are common for this time of year, and this pattern is forecast to persist throughout the rest of June.

A plume of Saharan Dust is on its way to the Gulf and is playing a part in our reduced rain chances this week. However, this dust will also reduce air quality here in the Coastal Bend, which may cause some respiratory issues for more vulnerable populations.

KRIS 6 Weather

Whether you are a sunrise or sunset fan, you will definitely want to keep an eye on the sky this week. As the dust will create more rose-tinted and colorful horizons. During the daytime, you may notice more "milky" and hazy skies overhead as a result of the dust. The latest sunset of the year (8:29 p.m. from June 26 - July 8) might appear extra rosy as a result. While the sunsets are later, sunrises are also happening later. The summer solstice occurred on Sunday, meaning we'll slowly start to see less daylight as we approach winter.

